Abbott Elementary

5 Nominations
Abbott Elementary (2021)

Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

 

Golden Globe Awards

2023
Awards Database

2023 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary

2023 Nominee

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson

2023 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series
Janelle James

2023 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph

2023 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series
Tyler James Williams
