Abbott Elementary

Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesAbbott Elementary
Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy SeriesQuinta Brunson
Best Supporting Actress - Television SeriesJanelle James
Best Supporting Actress - Television SeriesSheryl Lee Ralph
Best Supporting Actor - Television SeriesTyler James Williams