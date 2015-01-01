2 Nominations
Dee Dee Blanchard is overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who is trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her mother. Gypsy's quest for independence opens up a Pandora's box of secrets, which ultimately leads to murder. The stranger-than-fiction true-crime series is based on a 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the shocking 2015 crime.
Golden Globe Awards
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionPatricia Arquette
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureJoey King