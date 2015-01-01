Golden Globes logo

Dee Dee Blanchard is overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who is trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her mother. Gypsy's quest for independence opens up a Pandora's box of secrets, which ultimately leads to murder. The stranger-than-fiction true-crime series is based on a 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the shocking 2015 crime.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Patricia Arquette

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Joey King
