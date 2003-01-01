5 Nominations
1 Wins
Sydney Bristow is an international spy recruited out of college and trained for espionage and self-defense.
Cast
Jennifer Garner,Bradley Cooper,Lena Olin,Melissa George,Patricia Wettig,Amy Irving,Sônia Braga,Isabella Rossellini,Angela Bassett,Quentin Tarantino,Djimon Hounsou,Joel Grey,Peggy Lipton,Griffin Dunne,Christian Slater,Richard Roundtree,David Carradine,Roger Moore,Kelly MacDonald,Corey Stoll,Ricky Gervais,Sterling K. Brown
Golden Globe Awards
2005
2004
2003
2002
2005Awards Database
2004Awards Database
2003Awards Database
2002Awards Database
2002 Winner
2002 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJennifer Garner
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesAlias