Alice

16 Nominations
8 Wins
CBS' sitcom Alice

A greasy-spoon diner in Phoenix, Arizona is the setting for this long-running series. The title character, Alice Hyatt, is an aspiring singer who arrives in Phoenix with her teenaged son, Tommy, after the death of her truck-driver husband. Alice is hired at a diner owned by Mel Sharples, a gravel-voiced, male-chauvinist fry cook. She works at Mel's Diner as a waitress while awaiting her big break at fame. Alice's fellow waitresses are the raucous, red-headed Flo and the naive, temperamental, less attractive Vera. Flo is later replaced by Belle, a Southern blonde, who is herself soon replaced by the spunky, curly-haired Jolene. Alice and her friends experience several interesting years together at Mel's Diner, which is frequented by quirky truck drivers, repairmen, and other blue collar types and by several Hollywood celebrities, who appear as themselves.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1983
1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Beth Howland
1982
1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Beth Howland

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Vic Tayback
1981
1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Diane Ladd

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Vic Tayback

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Beth Howland

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Linda Lavin

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Alice
1980
1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Polly Holliday

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Linda Lavin

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Vic Tayback

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Alice

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Beth Howland
1979
1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Polly Holliday

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Linda Lavin

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Alice
