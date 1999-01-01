Golden Globes logo

Ally McBeal

12 Nominations
4 Wins
Ally McBeal

Ally McBeal and Billy Thomas were going steady throughout their childhoods. Ally even followed Billy to Harvard law school despite having no interest in law. But when Billy chose to pursue a career in law away from Ally, their relationship came to an end. In the present, an old classmate of Ally's named Richard Fish gives Ally a job at his law firm, where Billy and his new wife are also working. This puts Ally in a predicament since she still has feelings for Billy which she's laboring to get over. At the office, Ally puts up with a nosy, gossiping secretary named Elaine, and an oddball lawyer named John Cage never seems to lose a case. At home, Ally's friend and house-mate Renée regularly advises her on her love life. The series follows Ally's trials and tribulations in life through her eyes, and caricaturizes her personal thoughts and fantasies.

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Calista Flockhart

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal
2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Robert Downey Jr.

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Calista Flockhart

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal
2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Calista Flockhart

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal
1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Jane Krakowski

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Calista Flockhart
1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Calista Flockhart

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal
