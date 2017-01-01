Golden Globes logo

American Crime

5 Nominations
American Crime

The lives of the participants in a trial with significant racial motives are forever changed during the legal process.

2017
2016
2017
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Felicity Huffman

Best Television Motion Picture
American Crime
2016
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Felicity Huffman

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Regina King

Best Television Motion Picture
American Crime
