American Crime

5 Nominations
The lives of the participants in a trial with significant racial motives are forever changed during the legal process.
Golden Globe Awards
2017
2016
2017Awards Database
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureFelicity Huffman
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureAmerican Crime
2016Awards Database
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureFelicity Huffman
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionRegina King
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureAmerican Crime