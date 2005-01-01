Golden Globes logo

American Family: Journey of Dreams

1 Nominations
American Family Journey of Dreams

The head of the household, Jess Gonzalez, is your average father who is forced to fight everyday troubles, following the death of his loving wife Berta. Their beloved daughter, Nina, has recently graduated from law school and decides to work for Legal Services on behalf of immigrant rights, even though Jess does not agree with her decision. The rest of the Gonzalez family just try to go with the flow, but they find their own problems down the road.

2005
Best Television Motion Picture
American Family: Journey of Dreams
