Amos Lasher loses his wife and home in an accident, finding himself in the care of the state, or specifically speaking, the Sunset Nursing Home. Here he finds the head nurse, Daisy Daws, ruling the cowed patients with an iron hand, but as his determination to get out of Sunset grows, the more sinister his situation becomes.

1986
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Kirk Douglas

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Pat Morita

Best Television Motion Picture
Amos
