Story of Anna Anderson, who claimed to be Anastasia Romanov, the only "surviving" child of the last Czar and Czarina of Russia.

1987
1987
1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Olivia de Havilland

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Jan Niklas

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Amy Irving

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna
