4 Nominations
2 Wins
Story of Anna Anderson, who claimed to be Anastasia Romanov, the only "surviving" child of the last Czar and Czarina of Russia.
Golden Globe Awards
1987
1987 Winner
1987 Winner
Olivia de Havilland
1987 Winner
1987 Winner
Jan Niklas
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Amy Irving
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna