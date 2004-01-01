Golden Globes logo

Angels in America

7 Nominations
5 Wins
Angels in America

Playwright Tony Kushner adapts his political epic about the AIDS crisis during the mid-eighties, around a group of separate but connected individuals.

Director
Writer
Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2004
2004
Awards Database

2004 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Al Pacino

2004 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mary-Louise Parker

2004 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Meryl Streep

2004 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Jeffrey Wright

2004 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Angels in America

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Ben Shenkman

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Patrick Wilson
