Angels in America

7 Nominations
5 Wins
Playwright Tony Kushner adapts his political epic about the AIDS crisis during the mid-eighties, around a group of separate but connected individuals.
2004
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureAl Pacino
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMary-Louise Parker
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureMeryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJeffrey Wright
Best Television Motion PictureAngels in America
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBen Shenkman
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionPatrick Wilson