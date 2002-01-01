Anne Frank: The Whole Story

3 Nominations
When the war began, she was only a little girl. When it ended, she was the voice of a generation... A compassionate and sensitive televisual portrait of the Holocaust's greatest diarist.
Producer
Golden Globe Awards
2002
2002Awards Database
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureBen Kingsley
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureHannah Taylor Gordon
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureAnne Frank: The Whole Story