Golden Globes logo

Anne Frank: The Whole Story

3 Nominations
Anne Frank The Whole Story

When the war began, she was only a little girl. When it ended, she was the voice of a generation... A compassionate and sensitive televisual portrait of the Holocaust's greatest diarist.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2002
2002
Awards Database

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Ben Kingsley

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Hannah Taylor Gordon

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.