The Baby Dance

3 Nominations
The Baby Dance

Stockard Channing and Peter Riegert are the anguished but wealthy childless couple who throw money at poverty-stricken trailer-trash mother-of-four Laura Dern, hardly happy about the impending appearance of kidling number five; Dern and abusive hubby Richard Lineback are only too happy to sell the superfluous sprog. So far, so usual, but the twist (unlike most TV movies, there is a twist) comes when complications at the birth raises the possibility of brain damage. Will the yuppie couple pay for damaged goods? Will love of child conquer love of money for the trailer trash?

1999
1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Stockard Channing

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Laura Dern

1999 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Baby Dance
