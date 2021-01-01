In a happy suburban neighbourhood surrounded by white picket fences with flowering rose bushes, sits a black house with a dead lawn. Unbeknownst to the neighbours, hidden deep beneath this home is a vast secret hideout. Surrounded by an army of tireless, little yellow minions, we discover Gru, planning the biggest heist in the history of the world. He is going to steal the moon (Yes, the moon!) to prove to his Mum that he is better than the other super-villains, especially the new kid on the block, Vector.Gru delights in all things wicked. Armed with his arsenal of shrink rays, freeze guns and battle-ready vehicles for land and air, he vanquishes all who stand in his way. Until the day he encounters the immense will of three little orphaned girls who look at him and see something that no one else has ever seen: a potential dad.