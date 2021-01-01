Golden Globes logo

The adventures and romance of a sensitive and cultured lion-man and a crusading assistant district attorney in Manhattan, New York City.

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ron Perlman

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Linda Hamilton

Best Drama Series
Beauty and the Beast (TV)
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Linda Hamilton

Best Drama Series
Beauty and the Beast (TV)
