Big Bang Theory, The

7 Nominations
1 Wins
A woman who moves into an apartment across the hall from two brilliant but socially awkward physicists shows them how little they know about life outside of the laboratory.

 

2014
2013
2012
2011
2014
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jim Parsons

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Big Bang Theory, The
2013
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jim Parsons

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Big Bang Theory, The
2012
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Johnny Galecki
2011
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jim Parsons

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Big Bang Theory, The
