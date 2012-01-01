Big Bang Theory, The

7 Nominations
1 Wins
A woman who moves into an apartment across the hall from two brilliant but socially awkward physicists shows them how little they know about life outside of the laboratory.
Golden Globe Awards
2014
2013
2012
2011
2014Awards Database
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJim Parsons
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesBig Bang Theory, The
2013Awards Database
2013 Nominee
2013 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJim Parsons
2013 Nominee
2013 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesBig Bang Theory, The
2012Awards Database
2011Awards Database
2011 Winner
2011 Winner
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJim Parsons
2011 Nominee
2011 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesBig Bang Theory, The