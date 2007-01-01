Golden Globes logo

Big Love

7 Nominations
1 Wins

A polygamist and his relationship with his three wives.

2010
2008
2007
2010
2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Chloë Sevigny

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bill Paxton

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Big Love
2008
2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bill Paxton

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Big Love
2007
2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bill Paxton

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Big Love
