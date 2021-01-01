Golden Globes logo

Bill Sackter struggles to cope after his best friend and guardian, Barry Morrow and his wife Beverly move away. Bill moves into a group home run by Mae Driscoll who teaches him how to read. Bill soon discovers his religious heritage, overcoming the fire that accidentally destroyed his small canteen business, and then travels to California to search for the Morrows.

1982
1982 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Mickey Rooney

1982 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Bill
