Billionaire Boys Club

2 Nominations
Ron Levin, a wealthy businessman, has disappeared. No body is found, but there was a list with instructions in his house - a recipe for murder. Its author Joe Hunt is the defendant. The successful young business man had formed a team of prestigious former fellow students for a risky project which should make them all rich. His partners claim they didn't know about the means.
Golden Globe Awards
1988
1988Awards Database
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJudd Nelson
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBrian McNamara