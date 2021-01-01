Billionaire Boys Club

Golden Globes logo

Ron Levin, a wealthy businessman, has disappeared. No body is found, but there was a list with instructions in his house - a recipe for murder. Its author Joe Hunt is the defendant. The successful young business man had formed a team of prestigious former fellow students for a risky project which should make them all rich. His partners claim they didn't know about the means.

1988
1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Judd Nelson

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Brian McNamara
