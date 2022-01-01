Search
Menu

Black Bird

3 Nominations
Black Bird (2022)

Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.

Golden Globe Awards

2023
2023
Awards Database

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Paul Walter Hauser
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA Press ReleasesApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact UsHFPA Complaint Hotline
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.