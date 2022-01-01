Black Bird

3 Nominations
Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.
Golden Globe Awards
2023
2023Awards Database
2023 Nominee
2023 Nominee
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion PictureBlack Bird
2023 Nominee
2023 Nominee
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion PictureTaron Egerton
2023 Nominee
2023 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion PicturePaul Walter Hauser