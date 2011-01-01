Golden Globes logo

Breaking Bad

7 Nominations
2 Wins
A high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in order to secure his family's future.

2014
Awards Database

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bryan Cranston

Best Drama Series
Breaking Bad

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Aaron Paul
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bryan Cranston

Best Drama Series
Breaking Bad
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bryan Cranston
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Bryan Cranston
