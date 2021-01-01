Brideshead Revisited

3 Nominations
An aristocratic English family is shown in the years between the Great War and The Second World War, often at the crumbling family estate, Brideshead Manor, trying to deal with family problems like alcoholism, homosexuality, religious mania and sexual dysfunction and find "happiness."
Golden Globe Awards
1983
1983 Winner
1983 Winner
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureAnthony Andrews
1983 Winner
1983 Winner
Best Television Motion PictureBrideshead Revisited
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJeremy Irons