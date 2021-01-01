Golden Globes logo

Brideshead Revisited

3 Nominations
2 Wins
Brideshead Revisited tv movie poster

An aristocratic English family is shown in the years between the Great War and The Second World War, often at the crumbling family estate, Brideshead Manor, trying to deal with family problems like alcoholism, homosexuality, religious mania and sexual dysfunction and find "happiness."

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1983
1983
Awards Database

1983 Winner

1983 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Anthony Andrews

1983 Winner

1983 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Brideshead Revisited

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jeremy Irons
