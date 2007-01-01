Golden Globes logo

Broken Trail

3 Nominations
Broken Trail

Set in 1898, Prent Ritter and his estranged nephew Tom Harte become the reluctant guardians of five abused and abandoned Chinese girls. Ritter and Harte's attempts to care for the girls are complicated by their responsibility to deliver a herd of horses while avoiding a group of bitter rivals intent on kidnapping the girls for their own purposes.

2007
2007
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Robert Duvall

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Thomas Haden Church

Best Television Motion Picture
Broken Trail
