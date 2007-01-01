Broken Trail

3 Nominations
Set in 1898, Prent Ritter and his estranged nephew Tom Harte become the reluctant guardians of five abused and abandoned Chinese girls. Ritter and Harte's attempts to care for the girls are complicated by their responsibility to deliver a herd of horses while avoiding a group of bitter rivals intent on kidnapping the girls for their own purposes.
Golden Globe Awards
2007
2007Awards Database
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureRobert Duvall
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionThomas Haden Church
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureBroken Trail