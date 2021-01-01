Golden Globes logo

Bill Bittinger is the egotistical host of a local daytime talk show on WBFL in Buffalo, NY., unhappy at being a big fish in a small pond (but unable to break into the big leagues). Bill makes life miserable for his crew, guests, and especially his station manager, Karl Shub, who is constantly dodging lawsuits resulting from Bill's behavior. The one person Bill is unable to bully is his director and on again/off again lover, Jo Jo White.

1984
1984 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Joanna Cassidy

1984 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Dabney Coleman

1984 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Buffalo Bill
