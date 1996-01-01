Golden Globes logo

Buffalo Girls

2 Nominations

Wild. Untamed. Legendary. Buffalo Girls celebrates the bold escapades of tough-talking Calamity Jane Canary and her illustrious cohorts. It's the waning days of the Wild West and Jane, the rough 'n' rugged cowgirl, is searching not only for her long-lost daughter, but the Wild West she once knew. Jane traverses plains, mountains and continents until she finally discovers the answer to her problems: Dora, the vivacious, gold-hearted madam who's been her one true friend all along.

1996
1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Melanie Griffith

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Sam Elliott
