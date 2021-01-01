Burke's Law

Golden Globes logo

Amos Burke was a Los Angeles chief of detectives who was also a millionaire with a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce, a mansion, and a high-wheeling lifestyle. The hallmarks of this series were glamorous, sophisticated settings, unusual twists on formula homicide plotlines, and big-name guest stars. After a couple of seasons, its format was radically revamped. Burke left the police force and became an agent for US Intelligence. At that point, the show's name changed to "Amos Burke--Secret Agent". Burke's adventures were briefly revived in 1994, under the original title.

Director
Writer
Producer
Cast
Gene Barry,Cesar Romero,Mary Ann Mobley,Ed Begley,John Cassavetes,Broderick Crawford,Kevin McCarthy,Barbara Eden,Paul Lynde,Agnes Moorehead,Burgess Meredith,Telly Savalas,Terry-Thomas,Joan Blondell,Zsa Zsa Gabor,George Hamilton,Gloria Grahame,Carolyn Jones,John Saxon,Betty Hutton,Elizabeth Montgomery,Susan Strasberg,Anne Francis,Gene Nelson,Jack Weston,Gloria Swanson,Gena Rowlands,Jan Sterling,Mako,Dyan Cannon,Ed Asner,June Allyson,Herschel Bernardi,Eddie Albert,Sammy Davis Jr.,Steve Forrest,Celeste Holm,Glynis Johns,Rita Moreno,Jayne Mansfield,J. Carroll Naish,Aldo Ray,James Shigeta,Ed Wynn,Sal Mineo,Martha Raye,Dean Jones,Tina Louise,Mickey Rooney,William Shatner,Dean Stockwell,Jill Haworth,George Nader,Russ Tamblyn,James Whitmore,Nancy Sinatra,Karen Sharpe,Jill St. John,Miyoshi Umeki,David Niven,Susan Flannery

Golden Globe Awards

1965
1964
1965
Awards Database

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

Actor In A Television Series
Gene Barry
1964
Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Carolyn Jones

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Gloria Swanson
