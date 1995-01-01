The Burning Season

4 Nominations
Based on the true story of a Brazilian rubber tapper who leads his people in protest against government and developers, who want to cut down their part of the rainforest for a new road and ranch land.
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureRaul Julia
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionEdward James Olmos
Best Television Motion PictureThe Burning Season
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionSônia Braga