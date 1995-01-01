Golden Globes logo

The Burning Season

4 Nominations
3 Wins
The Burning Season

Based on the true story of a Brazilian rubber tapper who leads his people in protest against government and developers, who want to cut down their part of the rainforest for a new road and ranch land.

Director
Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1995
1995
Awards Database

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Raul Julia

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Edward James Olmos

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The Burning Season

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Sônia Braga
