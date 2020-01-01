Golden Globes logo

Chernobyl

4 Nominations
2 Wins
Chernobyl

In April 1986, an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics becomes one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.

 

 

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2020
2020
Awards Database

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Chernobyl

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Stellan Skarsgård

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jared Harris

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Emily Watson
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.