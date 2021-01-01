Golden Globes logo

Christmas Eve

4 Nominations
1 Wins
"Christmas Eve" tv poster

Story of a well-to-do elderly woman, who befriends the homeless and volunteers her time with children, who learns she has an incurable illness and wants desperately to reunite her three grown grand children (who are scattered across the U.S. living their own lives), with their estranged father, her son. She hires a private detective to search for them so as to try to get everyone together on Christmas Eve.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1987
1987
Awards Database

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Loretta Young

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Trevor Howard

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Ron Leibman

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Christmas Eve
