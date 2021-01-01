Golden Globes logo

Lauren Staton and Lisa Martin kill their two-timing lover Nick Franco. Lauren's the one who pulled the trigger and they've made it look like Franco was killed by a burglar in his apartment. They've prepared well with both having solid alibis. Lt. Colombo is in charge of the case and is very much attracted to the beautiful Lauren. She uses that to her advantage and is soon buying him gifts and giving him the odd kiss. Colombo is flattered but begins to see anomalies in some of the physical evidence. He becomes certain that Laura is involved in Franco's death but realizes he will only be able to make an arrest if he gets a confession. He manages to get that but even he is surprised when learns of her true relationship to Lisa.

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Peter Falk

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Faye Dunaway

1994 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Columbo: It's All In The Game
