Golden Globes logo

Cosby Show, The

6 Nominations
3 Wins
The Cosby Show tv poster

The goings-on in the life of a successful African American family.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1987
1986
1985
1987
Awards Database

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Bill Cosby

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Cosby Show, The
1986
Awards Database

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Bill Cosby

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Cosby Show, The
1985
Awards Database

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Bill Cosby

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Cosby Show, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.