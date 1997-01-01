Golden Globes logo

Crime of the Century

4 Nominations
Crime of the Century

In 1932, the nation was shocked when the 14-month-old son of Charles Lindberg was kidnapped, held for ransom, and murdered. Two years later, Bruno Richard Hauptmann was arrested, convicted, and executed. This film dramatizes the investigation against Hauptmann, the trial, and the execution, painting a picture of a corrupt police force under pressure to finger a killer framing an innocent man by manufacturing evidence, paying-off and blackmailing witnesses, and covering up exculpatory evidence.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1997
1997
Awards Database

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Stephen Rea

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Isabella Rossellini

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
David Paymer

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Crime of the Century
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.