Crime of the Century

4 Nominations
In 1932, the nation was shocked when the 14-month-old son of Charles Lindberg was kidnapped, held for ransom, and murdered. Two years later, Bruno Richard Hauptmann was arrested, convicted, and executed. This film dramatizes the investigation against Hauptmann, the trial, and the execution, painting a picture of a corrupt police force under pressure to finger a killer framing an innocent man by manufacturing evidence, paying-off and blackmailing witnesses, and covering up exculpatory evidence.
Golden Globe Awards
1997
1997Awards Database
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureStephen Rea
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureIsabella Rossellini
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDavid Paymer
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureCrime of the Century