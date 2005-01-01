Curb Your Enthusiasm

5 Nominations
1 Wins
The life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers.
Golden Globe Awards
2006
2005
2003
2006Awards Database
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesLarry David
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesCurb Your Enthusiasm
2005Awards Database
2003Awards Database
2003 Winner
2003 Winner
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesCurb Your Enthusiasm
2003 Nominee
2003 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesLarry David