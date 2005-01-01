Curb Your Enthusiasm

Golden Globes logo

5 Nominations
1 Wins
The life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers.

2006
2005
2003
2006 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Larry David

2006 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
2005
2005 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Larry David
2003
2003 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
2003 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Larry David
