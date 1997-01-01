Golden Globes logo

Cybill

5 Nominations
2 Wins
Cybill

A struggling, middle-aged actress attempts to make a career in Hollywood, all while surrounded by her hard-drinking best friend Maryann, her two ex-husbands, Ira and Jeff, and her two daughters, headstrong Zoey and agreeable Rachel.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1997
1996
1997
Awards Database

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Christine Baranski

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill Shepherd
1996
Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill Shepherd

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Christine Baranski
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.