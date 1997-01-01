5 Nominations
A struggling, middle-aged actress attempts to make a career in Hollywood, all while surrounded by her hard-drinking best friend Maryann, her two ex-husbands, Ira and Jeff, and her two daughters, headstrong Zoey and agreeable Rachel.
Cybill Shepherd,Christine Baranski,Peter Krause,Jane Kaczmarek,Linda Wallem,Morgan Fairchild,Audra Lindley,Eileen Heckart,Chad Everett,Charles Durning,Bruce Davison,Karen Valentine,Marilu Henner,Wendie Malick,Tim Conway,Shirley Knight,Jane Lynch,Jim Rash,Burt Reynolds,Peter Bogdanovich,Erik Estrada,Zsa Zsa Gabor,Elliott Gould,George Hamilton,Robert Wagner,Roseanne Barr,Dom De Luise,Phyllis Diller,Vicki Lawrence,Kenny Rogers
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionChristine Baranski
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill Shepherd
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill Shepherd
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionChristine Baranski