Sarah Thompson, an American visiting England, meets and marries William Whitfield, the Duke of Whitfield. They settle in a chateau in France and begin a family. World War II interrupts their happiness and alters their future. After the war, the family helps war survivors by buying their jewelry and eventually opens a jewelry store, which rapidly becomes a success. But conflicts abound as new generations arise and forces from both outside and within threaten the store and the family.

Golden Globe Awards

1993
Awards Database

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Anthony Andrews

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Danielle Steel's Jewels
