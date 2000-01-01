Golden Globes logo

Dash and Lilly

Biographical look at the bombastic love affair that writers Dashiell Hammett and Lillian Hellman shared in 1940 and 50's Hollywood. Refusing to marry, but deeply in love, the two engaged in many affairs and battled the bottle. Dashiell served in both World wars, but in the 1950's, he was branded a Communist and cast into prison during the McCarthy witch hunts. Hellman likewise was branded a Communist, but was kept out of prison. Neither were able to work, requiring Lillian to take a job as a sales-woman in a boutique while Dashiell suffered from tuberculosis and eventually lung cancer. Bebe Neuwirth also appears as socialite-writer Dorothy Parker.

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Sam Shepard

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Judy Davis

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Dash and Lilly
