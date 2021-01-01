After his wife leaves him for his best friend, John Lacey joins the One Two One Club, a support group for divorced and widowed people. The group consists of its fiery British leader Louise, sleazy Kirk, neurotic Ralph, aged but foxy Mrs. Philbert, and Kate, a red-headed divorcee who presents a possible love interest for John. Over the course of the series, the characters help each other first come to grips with their situation, and then overcome it, often with hilarious results.