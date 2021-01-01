Golden Globes logo

Dear John

3 Nominations
1 Wins

After his wife leaves him for his best friend, John Lacey joins the One Two One Club, a support group for divorced and widowed people. The group consists of its fiery British leader Louise, sleazy Kirk, neurotic Ralph, aged but foxy Mrs. Philbert, and Kate, a red-headed divorcee who presents a possible love interest for John. Over the course of the series, the characters help each other first come to grips with their situation, and then overcome it, often with hilarious results.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1990
1989
1990
Awards Database

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Judd Hirsch
1989
Awards Database

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Judd Hirsch
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.