Golden Globes logo

Dexter

10 Nominations
2 Wins

Dexter Morgan is a Forensics Expert, a loyal brother, boyfriend, and friend. That's what he seems to be, but that's not what he really is. Dexter Morgan is a Serial Killer that hunts the bad.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2011
Awards Database

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael C. Hall

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Julia Stiles

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Dexter
2010
Awards Database

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael C. Hall

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Lithgow

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Dexter
2009
Awards Database

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael C. Hall

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Dexter
2008
Awards Database

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael C. Hall
2007
Awards Database

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael C. Hall
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.