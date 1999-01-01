Dharma & Greg

8 Nominations
A free spirited yoga instructor finds true love in a conservative lawyer and they got married on the first date. Though they are polar opposites; her need of stability is fulfilled with him, his need of optimism is fulfilled with her.
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesJenna Elfman
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesThomas Gibson
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesDharma & Greg
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesJenna Elfman
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionSusan Sullivan
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesThomas Gibson
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesDharma & Greg
