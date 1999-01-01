Golden Globes logo

A free spirited yoga instructor finds true love in a conservative lawyer and they got married on the first date. Though they are polar opposites; her need of stability is fulfilled with him, his need of optimism is fulfilled with her.

2000
1999
1998
2000
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jenna Elfman

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Thomas Gibson

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Dharma & Greg
1999
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jenna Elfman

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Susan Sullivan

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Thomas Gibson

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Dharma & Greg
1998
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jenna Elfman
