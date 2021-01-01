Golden Globes logo

Dollmaker, The

2 Nominations

Jane Fonda gives an Emmy-winning performance as Gertie Nevels, a pioneer woman and the mother of five from the Kentucky hills who is forced to uproot her children to follow her husband Clovis (Levon Helm) to Detroit when he finds work during World War II. One setback follows another and shattering tragedy strikes the family. It's all up to Gertie to find new strength, courage and determination to keep her family together and strong.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1985
Awards Database

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Jane Fonda

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Dollmaker, The
