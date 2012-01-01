Golden Globes logo

Downton Abbey

11 Nominations
3 Wins

A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century.

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Joanne Froggatt
2015
2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Joanne Froggatt

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Downton Abbey
2014
2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Downton Abbey
2013
2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Maggie Smith

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Michelle Dockery

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Downton Abbey
2012
2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Downton Abbey

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Elizabeth McGovern

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Hugh Bonneville

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Maggie Smith
