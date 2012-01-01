Downton Abbey

11 Nominations
A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century.
Golden Globe Awards
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2015 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionJoanne Froggatt
2015 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesDownton Abbey
2013 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMaggie Smith
2013 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesMichelle Dockery
2013 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesDownton Abbey
2012 Winner
Best Television Motion PictureDownton Abbey
2012 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureElizabeth McGovern
2012 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureHugh Bonneville
2012 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMaggie Smith