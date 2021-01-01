Golden Globes logo

Eleventh Hour, The

1 Nominations
Scene from The Eleventh Hour tv show

here were only 2 seasons of The Eleventh Hour. Both featured Jack Ging as Dr. Paul Graham, a passionate and caring young psychologist, working under the ægis of elder psychiatrists - first played by Wendell Corey and later Ralph Bellamy. While the first year often focused on Dr. Theodore Bassett and court cases, the second season was more concerned with private practice. The series shared a 2-part crossover episode with _ 'Dr. Kildare' (1961-1966)_ in 1963 and clearly used the same basic theme of wise teacher and young intern. Some of the most notable writers and actors in Hollywood participated in this show. Scripts were thoughtful and intense. Given the focus on guest characters, it felt more like an anthology series than episodic drama.

Golden Globe Awards

1964
1964
Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Eleventh Hour, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.