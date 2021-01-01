7 Nominations
"Empty Nest" is set in Miami and tells of the day to day misadventures of a widowed pediatrician, Harry Weston, and his two adult daughters, Barbara and Carol Weston, who have come back to live with him after failed marriages. Much of the humour is derived from Barbara and Carols' ongoing attempts, and failure, to find the perfect partner, and once again leave the "nest". There is also the skirt-chasing next door neighbour, Charlie Dietz and Harry's southern nurse, Laverne Todd, unique for her unbelievable Hickory stories.
Richard Mulligan,Park Overall,Kristy McNichol,Estelle Getty,Betty White,Loni Anderson,John Reilly,Rue McClanahan,Earl Holliman,Garth Brooks,Angie Dickinson,Shirley Jones,Jeffrey Tambor,Danny Thomas,Lee Grant,Matthew Perry,Marla Gibbs,Jane Lynch,Barbara Mandrell,Liz Torres,Morgan Fairchild,Zsa Zsa Gabor,Carol Kane,Steve Lawrence,Wendie Malick,Pat Harrington
