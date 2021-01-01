Golden Globes logo

"Empty Nest" is set in Miami and tells of the day to day misadventures of a widowed pediatrician, Harry Weston, and his two adult daughters, Barbara and Carol Weston, who have come back to live with him after failed marriages. Much of the humour is derived from Barbara and Carols' ongoing attempts, and failure, to find the perfect partner, and once again leave the "nest". There is also the skirt-chasing next door neighbour, Charlie Dietz and Harry's southern nurse, Laverne Todd, unique for her unbelievable Hickory stories.

1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1993
1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Park Overall
1992
1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Park Overall
1991
1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Park Overall

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Richard Mulligan
1990
1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Richard Mulligan

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Empty Nest
1989
1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Richard Mulligan
