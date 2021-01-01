Equal Justice

Follows the loves and lives of a group of Pittsburgh D.A. staff focusing on Arnold Bach, the honest, but politically correct, by-the-book district attorney; Gene Rogan, the deputy D.A. and Chief of the Felony Bureau who competed with Bach for his job; Gene's supportive wife Jesse; Linda Bauer the head of the Sex Crimes Unit; Linda's younger brother, Peter, a local public defender; Michael James, the department's top prosecutor, as well as the eager young new attorneys, JoAnn, Briggs, Julie, and Christopher, determined to become a name for themselves in prosecuting any type of criminals.