Golden Globes logo

Equal Justice

1 Nominations
Equal Justics tv series poster

Follows the loves and lives of a group of Pittsburgh D.A. staff focusing on Arnold Bach, the honest, but politically correct, by-the-book district attorney; Gene Rogan, the deputy D.A. and Chief of the Felony Bureau who competed with Bach for his job; Gene's supportive wife Jesse; Linda Bauer the head of the Sex Crimes Unit; Linda's younger brother, Peter, a local public defender; Michael James, the department's top prosecutor, as well as the eager young new attorneys, JoAnn, Briggs, Julie, and Christopher, determined to become a name for themselves in prosecuting any type of criminals.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1991
1991
Awards Database

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Barry Miller
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.