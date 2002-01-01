6 Nominations
In this laid-back comedy, Wood Newton is a former pro American Football player who has retired and returned to his childhood home, the small town of Evening Shade, Arkansas. He's now the coach of the local high school American Football team, which brings him in constant contact with the other residents of the town.
Golden Globe Awards
1993
1992
1991
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesBurt Reynolds
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesEvening Shade
1992 Winner
1992 Winner
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesBurt Reynolds
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMichael Jeter
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesEvening Shade
