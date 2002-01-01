Golden Globes logo

Evening Shade

6 Nominations
1 Wins

In this laid-back comedy, Wood Newton is a former pro American Football player who has retired and returned to his childhood home, the small town of Evening Shade, Arkansas. He's now the coach of the local high school American Football team, which brings him in constant contact with the other residents of the town.

1993
1992
1991
1993
1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Burt Reynolds

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Evening Shade
1992
1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Burt Reynolds

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Michael Jeter

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Evening Shade
1991
1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Burt Reynolds
