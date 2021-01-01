Family of Spies

2 Nominations
Fact based story of John A. Walker, Jr., a Navy Chief Warrant Officer with access to top secret cryptographic communications. As a result of mounting debts, he sold secrets to the Soviets in 1967, a practice that he continued thereafter. He further sought to involve his four children into the espionage until his wife caught onto his activities.
Golden Globe Awards
1991
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureLesley Ann Warren
Best Television Motion PictureFamily of Spies