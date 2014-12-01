Golden Globes logo

2018
2016
2015
2018
Awards Database

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Ewan McGregor

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Fargo

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
David Thewlis
2016
Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Patrick Wilson

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Kirsten Dunst

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Fargo
2015
Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Billy Bob Thornton

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Fargo

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Allison Tolman

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Martin Freeman

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Colin Hanks
