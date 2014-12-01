11 Nominations
3 Wins
Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, ND.
Producer
Golden Globe Awards
2018
2016
2015
2018Awards Database
2018 Winner
2018 Winner
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureEwan McGregor
2018 Nominee
2018 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureFargo
2018 Nominee
2018 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDavid Thewlis
2016Awards Database
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PicturePatrick Wilson
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureKirsten Dunst
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureFargo
2015Awards Database
2015 Winner
2015 Winner
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureBilly Bob Thornton
2015 Winner
2015 Winner
Best Television Motion PictureFargo
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureAllison Tolman
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureMartin Freeman
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionColin Hanks