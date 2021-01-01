Golden Globes logo

Friendly Fire

1 Nominations
Friendly Fire tv movie poster
When they try to learn how how their son died in Vietnam, the Mullens meet lies and evasion on all sides.

 

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1980
1980
Awards Database

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Television Movie
Friendly Fire
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.