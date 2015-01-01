Game of Thrones

8 Nominations
1 Wins
Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros. Meanwhile, a forgotten race, hell-bent on destruction, returns after being dormant for thousands of years.
Golden Globe Awards
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2020Awards Database
2018Awards Database
2017Awards Database
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionLena Headey
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesGame of Thrones
2016Awards Database
2015Awards Database
2012Awards Database
2012 Winner
2012 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionPeter Dinklage
2012 Nominee
2012 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesGame of Thrones