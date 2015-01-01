Golden Globes logo

Game of Thrones

8 Nominations
1 Wins
Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros. Meanwhile, a forgotten race, hell-bent on destruction, returns after being dormant for thousands of years.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2020 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Kit Harington
2018 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones
2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Lena Headey

2017 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones
2016 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones
2015 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones
2012 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Peter Dinklage

2012 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones
