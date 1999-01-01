Golden Globes logo

Fact-based story of top fashion model Gia Marie Carangi follows her life from a rebel working in her father's diner at age 17 to her death in 1986 at age 26 from AIDS, one of the first women in America whose death was attributed to the disease. In between, she followed a downward spiral of drug abuse and failed relationships.

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Faye Dunaway

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Angelina Jolie

Best Television Motion Picture
Gia
