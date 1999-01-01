3 Nominations
2 Wins
Fact-based story of top fashion model Gia Marie Carangi follows her life from a rebel working in her father's diner at age 17 to her death in 1986 at age 26 from AIDS, one of the first women in America whose death was attributed to the disease. In between, she followed a downward spiral of drug abuse and failed relationships.
Golden Globe Awards
1999
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionFaye Dunaway
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureAngelina Jolie
Best Television Motion PictureGia