Gideon's Daughter

2 Nominations
2 Wins
Bill Nighy and Miranda Richardson star in a story of grief and celebrity, set in the intense spring and summer of New Labour's election victory and Diana's death. Nighy is a PR guru who has to stop and re-evaluate his world when his daughter threatens to leave his life, perhaps as revenge for his serial infidelities. Richardson plays a mother trying to bury her grief in an unconventional way after the loss of her young son.
Golden Globe Awards
2007
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureBill Nighy
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionEmily Blunt