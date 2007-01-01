Golden Globes logo

Gideon's Daughter

2 Nominations
2 Wins
Gideon's Daughter movie poster

Bill Nighy and Miranda Richardson star in a story of grief and celebrity, set in the intense spring and summer of New Labour's election victory and Diana's death. Nighy is a PR guru who has to stop and re-evaluate his world when his daughter threatens to leave his life, perhaps as revenge for his serial infidelities. Richardson plays a mother trying to bury her grief in an unconventional way after the loss of her young son.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2007
Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Bill Nighy

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Emily Blunt
